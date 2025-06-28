WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly woman died in an apparent drowning in Westford on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Police an fire responding to a report of an 83-year-old woman who was unconscious and not breathing at a home on Dunstable Road learned she was on a dock near the rear of the home after being found in the water of Long Sought for Pond.

Despite life-saving measures, she was pronounced deceased on scene. Her name has not been released.

