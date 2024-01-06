WEST NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in West Newbury Friday after a dump truck rolled over, spilling a load of logs along a local road.

West Newbury police in a statement said the crash happened on Turkey Hill Road near Rogers Street around 12:40 p.m. involving a 10-wheel truck.

The truck, police said, had been traveling south on Turkey Hill Road immediately before it crashed. The driver was evaluated at the scene and declined to be taken to a hospital, according to police.

Police shared photos of the crash’s aftermath, showing the truck resting on its side near the side of Turkey Hill Road.

Turkey Hill Road was closed while emergency crews from West Newbury, Merrimac and Newburyport worked to clear the scene.

The crash remained under investigation by state and local police as of Friday night.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)