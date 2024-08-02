MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-495 in Middleboro on Friday afternoon.

Crews responding to the northbound side of the highway around 11:30 a.m. determined the crash involved a tractor-trailer and multiple vehicles.

State Police personnel from the Middleborough Barracks, the Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Unit (CARS), Crime Scene Services Section (CSSS), and the Plymouth County Detective Unit have responded to the scene as well as officials from MassDOT. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has accepted jurisdiction of the decedent.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

