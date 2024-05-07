FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Falmouth early Tuesday morning after a pickup truck hit a utility pole and caught fire.

The Falmouth Fire/Rescue Department in a post on Facebook said the crash happened near 4:15 a.m. in the area of 825 West Falmouth Highway.

The sole person inside the vehicle was able to get out on their own, officials said, and was found outside the truck when crews arrived on scene. The pickup truck driver refused medical treatment and was later released.

While the car burned, officials said, extensive damage to the utility pole “created an unsafe condition for firefighters to extinguish the fire” until Eversource utility personnel arrived.

Once Eversource crews got to the scene, firefighters were able to knock down the flames and limit damage to the pickup truck, the utility poles and utility cables in the area, officials said.

Falmouth Fire/Rescue shared photos of the fire and the emergency response, showing the pickup truck engulfed in flames while smoke billowed overhead.

The state Department of Transportation in a separate post on X said traffic detours remained in place around the crash site as of around 8 a.m.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)