HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Hopkinton Tuesday after a car crashed into a wooded area off I-495.

The Hopkinton Fire Department in a post on X said firefighters were on scene as of around 1:20 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway near mile marker 56.

The fire department said there were injuries as a result of the crash but did not share any additional information about the extent of the injuries.

Officials shared photos of the crash site, showing flames spreading through the car. At least three trees were visibly charred as a result of the fire.

Hopkinton Firefighters are working a MCV with injuries on RT 495 North near MM 56. pic.twitter.com/izzfSIKoDg — Hopkinton Fire (@HopkintonFire) July 16, 2024

