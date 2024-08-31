PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Plymouth late Friday night that caused a vehicle to burst into flames.

Crews could be seen working to extinguish the flames as they consumed the vehicle.

Police have not said if anyone was injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

