Emergency crews respond to fire at Seaport District construction site

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews were able to contain a fire that began at a construction site in Boston’s Seaport District on Saturday afternoon.
Fire officials responding to thick black smoke at the fenced-off construction site at 10 Fan Pier Boulevard just before 1 p.m. say the fire began underground when combustible materials caught fire.
No one was injured, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
