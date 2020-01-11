Emergency crews respond to fire at Seaport District construction site

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews were able to contain a fire that began at a construction site in Boston’s Seaport District on Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials responding to thick black smoke at the fenced-off construction site at 10 Fan Pier Boulevard just before 1 p.m. say the fire began underground when combustible materials caught fire.

No one was injured, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Boston Fire says the fire started underground at an active construction site on Fan Pier Blvd. It’s now known how it started, but we do know combustible materials caught fire. No one was hurt & the fire is now out 📸 below shows the thickness of the smoke from earlier #7News pic.twitter.com/SCqj1YYTBq — Juliana Mazza (@julianamazzatv) January 11, 2020

