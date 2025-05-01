LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Lawrence worked to put out a house fire in Lawrence Thursday.

SKY7-HD flew over the multi-family home on Howe Street just before noon.

Flames could be seen billowing from the roof of the building. It is unclear whether anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)