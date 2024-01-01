FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out along Main Street in Falmouth Monday afternoon, sending smoke and flames into the air in the area.

At least one photo from the scene showed fire pouring out a second-floor window in one building.

Emergency crews could be seen responding.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)