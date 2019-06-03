Emergency crews respond to fuel truck spill in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews worked to contain a hazardous materials spill in Westborough on Monday.

Firefighters responding to the scene on Walkup Drive found that a Cape Cod Bio Fuel tractor-trailer had spilled nearly 30 gallons of diesel, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and the Westborough Conservation Commission assisted in the clean-up.

Officials have not said what caused the spill.

