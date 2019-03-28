Emergency crews respond to hazmat situation at UMass Boston dorm

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a tier 2 hazardous materials situation at a UMass Boston dorm building late Thursday night.

A large number of first responders were called to the East Residence Hall on Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester around 10 p.m.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

