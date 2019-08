BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A chemical spill at a loading dock of a commercial building prompted a hazmat response on Friday in Billerica.

Sky7 HD was over the scene showing emergency crews in a parking lot near the Middlesex Turnpike.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on what caused the spill.

