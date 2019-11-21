CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a hazmat situation in Charlton on Thursday morning.

Firefighters, officers and a hazmat team were called to the Charlton Laundromat at 9 City Depot Road around 8:30 a.m. after an unknown liquid was spilled, according to the Charlton Fire Department.

Employees at the scene complained of skin and respiratory irritation after they were exposed to the liquid.

The unknown substance was tested and determined to be muriatic acid. The substance was neutralized and cleared from the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the spill remains under investigation at this time.

No additional information has been released.

CFD, CPD, and State Hazmat on scene of a situation at the 9 City Depot Rd. pic.twitter.com/FLFIMUtdjq — Charlton Fire Dept. (@CFD24) November 21, 2019

