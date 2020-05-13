NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a hazmat situation in North Reading Wednesday night.

Firefighters, officers and a hazmat team were called to the U.S. Postal Service facility on Park Street for reports of a strange odor emanating from a tractor-trailer, according to Fire Chief Donald W. Stats Jr.

The person who reported smelling the odor is said to be fine and refused treatment.

Crews are working to identify and clean the substance.

No further information was released.

