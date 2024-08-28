WINCHENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a hazardous materials situation in Winchendon Wednesday, closing an area road and asking drivers to stay away.

The response focused on the area of Spring Street between its intersections with Glenallen Street and Route 140.

The Winchendon Fire Department in a post on Facebook said the road would be closed for an extended period of time.

SKY7-HD was over the scene near 12:15 p.m. and spotted a stopped truck on Spring Street. Crews in protective suits were soon seen approaching the truck and working on a large tank that appeared to have detached from the vehicle.

No further information was immediately available.

