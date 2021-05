BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An incident involving a school bus is under investigation in Brockton.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Pearl Street shortly before 5 p.m. Friday and could see the bus was pulled over on the side of the road and a police car was parked behind it.

A firetruck was also present.

No further details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)