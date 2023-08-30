HAMILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A search effort got underway at a lake in Hamilton, Mass., Wednesday morning, where crews later found and towed away a vehicle.

Police, firefighters and a dive team could be seen operating near a boat ramp at Chebacco Lake around 9 a.m. after receiving a report of a car in a lake.

As a 7NEWS crew arrived on scene, a sedan could be seen being towed out of the water and onto a flatbed truck that then left the area.

Authorities have not yet said what led up to the vehicle’s removal or what may have happened to its driver.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

