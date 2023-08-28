NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were on scene Monday afternoon after a major crash on the northbound side of I-95 in North Attleboro.

State police in a social media post said the crash happened near Exit 7 and caused “life-threatening injuries.”

Police said at least two cars were involved and all northbound lanes of the highway were closed as of around 4:30 p.m.

SKY7-HD over the scene just after 5 p.m. captured video of emergency crews working around two cars with visible damage. One vehicle appeared to have come to a stop on top of a guardrail in the area and there was debris scattered across the roadway.

