Emergency crews respond to massive Pawtucket mill fire

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to a massive fire that tore through several mill buildings in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Crews responding to the flames found the fire near Pawtucket and Central Falls.

Multiple engines responded to the the flames that were so hot that infrared radar picked it up, according to the National Weather Service.

One of the buildings partially collapsed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

