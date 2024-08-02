MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-495 in Middleboro on Friday afternoon.

Police officers and firefighters could be seen attending to the crash, which left at least two vehicles damaged.

We have a crew on the way and will provide updates as information becomes available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox