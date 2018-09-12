Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in Millbury

MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-car crash has shut down both lanes of Route 146, according to the Millbury Fire Department.

Emergency crews are on scene of the accident near Sycamore Street, which has closed both lanes of Route 146 near Exit 8.

The crash involved a tractor trailer, and people are trapped in two vehicles, fire officials say.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEws on-air and online for the latest developments.

Companies on scene Rt. 146 near Sycamore St. With a multi-car accident with a tractor-trailer with entrapment in 2 vehicles. Vehicles in both lanes, avoid the area, both lanes are shut down. pic.twitter.com/KN48xl4Ood — Millbury Fire Dept (@MillburyFire) September 12, 2018

