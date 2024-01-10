WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded Wednesday after part of a vacant building collapsed in Whitman, officials said.

The Whitman Fire Department in a statement said authorities were first called to the one-story building at 365 South Ave around 9:30 a.m.

Once on scene, the department said, firefighters found a portion of the building’s front wall had fallen over. There were no reported injuries and an attached two-story building was not damaged.

Officials said firefighters worked to secure the building before clearing the scene near 10:15 a.m.

National Grid and Whitman’s building inspector had been notified as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Whitman Fire Department.

Whitman fire officials shared photos of the collapse scene, showing debris spilled around the area where a wall once stood.

SKY7-HD later flying over the scene captured another view of the collapse’s aftermath, with the area around the collapsed building blocked by fences.

Though authorities said the cause of this collapse remained under investigation, the incident happened as communities across New England were dealing with flooding and other damage from stormy weather Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)