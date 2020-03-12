Emergency crews respond to plane crash in Danvers

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a plane crash in Danvers on Thursday night.

A Piper PA-28 ran off the end of Runway 27 and collided with trees at Beverly Airport around 4:20 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot is a student with the Beverly Flight Center was not seriously hurt by the crash.

No one else was inside at the time.

Emergency crews found the plane in the woods near the Beverly airport and a Burley Street home.

It was significantly damaged and leaking fuel when first responders arrived.

An investigation is underway.

