PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire at a church in Providence Wednesday, according to the Providence Fire Department.

Nearly 50 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames at Impact Center Providence Church on Elmwood Avenue, officials said. The steeple and part of the roof collapsed.

Fire officials said the building’s old, wooden construction, combined with strong winds, made the firefight challenging.

“When the first company arrived, they had fire showing on the side of the building. There was one individual who came out the back door and everybody had already exited the building without injury,” said Providence Fire Chief Robert Jackson.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

