Emergency crews respond to rollover crash in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Brookline that temporarily shut down Beacon Street.

Officials say the crash before 10 a.m. and involved two cars. One of the vehicles was found flipped on its roof.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The road has since been reopened.

The cause of the crash is not clear.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)