BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and firefighters were called to a violent rollover crash in Dorchester late Saturday night.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Boston and Washburn streets around 11 p.m.

The cause remains under investigation. Police have not said if there were any injuries.

