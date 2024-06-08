BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover crash that occurred in Dorchester early Saturday morning.

Police could be seen gathering around an overturned SUV on Greenwood Street.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)