BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to a rollover crash in Jamaica Plain on Sunday that snarled traffic and temporarily blocked trains from getting through the area.

The woman who was inside the vehicle appeared to be OK and was receiving treatment from first responders.

The crash temporarily blocked trains operating on the Green Line’s E Branch.

The cause remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

