Emergency crews respond to rollover crash on I-93 in Reading

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A car rolled over Wednesday night on Interstate 93 near the Route 128 interchange in Reading.

Emergency officials responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway found a white car that had flipped over on its roof.

Three lanes on the highway were blocked off as crews worked to clear the scene. All lanes have since been reopened.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

No additional details were available.

