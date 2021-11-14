WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash on the Newton-Weston line on Sunday afternoon.

Crews responding to a reported crash on the ramp from Route 30/Commonwealth Avenue to Route 128/95S found a truck that had driven over the guardrail and rolled onto its side, according to Newton fire officials.

The on ramp to Route 128 south has been temporarily shut down, officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

