WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were on scene in Wellesley Thursday afternoon after a school bus was involved in a crash on Route 9, police said.

Wellesley police in a post on X said the crash happened on the westbound side of Route 9 after the roadway’s interchange with Route 128.

There were minor injuries reported and major traffic delays while police and fire personnel remained on scene around 4:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said the bus was removed shortly before 4:45 p.m. Traffic was slowly inching past the crash site but police said delays continued “well into Newton.”

No further information was immediately available.

Bus has been removed from Route 9, two lanes get by on Route 9. Delays well into Newton. pic.twitter.com/P7NYD6XqyY — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) October 19, 2023

