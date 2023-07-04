BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews spent Tuesday morning responding to two crashes involving tractor-trailers on Route 93 in Boston that tied up traffic into the city.

Video showed traffic at a standstill around 7 a.m. as crews worked to remove a tractor-trailer from the roadway near Exit 15 and the Greater Boston Food Bank.

Another crash involving a jackknifed Amazon tractor-trailer was also being cleared closer to the gas tank and Savin Hill.

Authorities have not said whether there were any injuries from either incidents. The cause of both crashes remain under investigation.

By 10:30 a.m., MassDOT officials said the scene of the crash by Exit 15 had been cleared while lanes were still being gradually reopened at the other crash site.

