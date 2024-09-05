AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were on scene in Amesbury Thursday morning after a serious crash ended with a car in the woods off I-495.

The crash happened on the northbound side of I-495 near Exit 119.

SKY7-HD spotted crews still in the area near 10:45 p.m.

The right lane of traffic was closed near the crash site but traffic was getting by in other lanes.

No further information was immediately available about the crash or any related injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

