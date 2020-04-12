Emergency crews respond to serious crash in Dracut

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were on scene of a serious car accident on Sunday morning in Dracut.

Emergency crews responding to the crash on Cross Street just after 2 a.m. found a car that went off the road an appeared to have hit a tree, fire officials said.

The driver, identified as a female, was taken to Lowell General Hospital, officials said.

No additional information was immediately released.

