Emergency crews respond to serious crash in Duxbury

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred on Route 3 in Duxbury on Sunday.

Fire officials said the scene was on the southbound side of the highway just before Exit 11.

Motorists are warned to expect major delays as police investigate the crash.

No additional information was immediately released.

DXFD on scene of a serious MVA Route 3 South before exit 11. Expect major delays and avoid the area if possible. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/hmxW8y1F13 — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) December 29, 2019

