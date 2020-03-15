Emergency crews respond to serious crash in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a serious crash in Everett overnight that left one car upside down.

Crews responding to the scene found two cars involved in the collision and one that landed upside down.

People were seen leaving the scene in ambulances.

The condition of those involved in the crash is unknown and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

