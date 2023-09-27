HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Hooksett, New Hampshire Wednesday after a serious crash in the area.

Hooksett police in a statement Wednesday afternoon said Main Street was shut down between Grant Drive and Hooksett Road. Police said Hooksett Road was also shut down between Morse Drive and College Park Drive “due to a motor vehicle accident.”

SKY7-HD was over the scene during the emergency response, showing debris strewn over the area.

All roads had reopened as of around 6 p.m., according to police.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

