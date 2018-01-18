Emergency crews respond to serious crash on Brockton-Avon line

BROCKTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a serious crash on the Brockton-Avon line Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Memorial Drive, according to the Avon Fire Department.

Serious motor vehicle crash on Memorial Dr. at the Brockton line in Brockton. No further information at this time. — Avon Fire Department (@AvonMassFD) January 18, 2018

Video from Sky7 showed a black sedan with severe front-end damage. Authorities say the car slammed into a utility pole.

Crash reconstruction teams are working at the scene. Traffic in the area has been reduced to one lane.

No information was immediately available regarding injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

