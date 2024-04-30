CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a serious crash on I-495 in Chelmsford Tuesday, shutting down part of the highway to make way for a medical helicopter.

State police in a post on X said troopers were on scene on the northbound side of I-495 near 2:40 p.m.

Police said a medical helicopter had already landed on the highway. Though the southbound side of the highway reopened after the helicopter took off, police said the northbound side would remain closed while the investigation into the crash continued.

“Expect traffic delays,” police said.

Photos shared with 7NEWS showed numerous emergency personnel working on the highway while traffic backed up behind the crash site.

One car was also seen with visible damage resting close to the tree line on the highway shoulder.

SKY7-HD flying over the scene near 3:30 p.m. spotted police still on scene. The damaged car remained in place near the tree line but traffic was moving again on the northbound side of I-495.

No further information was immediately available.

