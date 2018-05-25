Emergency crews respond to serious crash on Route 6 in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and emergency crews are responding to a “serious crash” on Route 6 westbound in South Yarmouth.

The crash happened near Exit 8. The conditions of those involved are not known at this time.

State police are on scene and are investigating with Yarmouth police providing assistance.

Officials encourage drivers to seek alternate routes due to “limited” traffic flow.

