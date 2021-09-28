SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a tanker truck rollover in Sutton on Tuesday morning.

The tank truck could be seen on its side on Route 146 southbound between Boston Road and Central Turnpike.

Fire officials say they will be shutting down the roadway at some point as crews work to remove the truck.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)