Emergency crews respond to tractor-trailer crash in Harvard

HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon in Harvard, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to Route 2 West found a tractor-trailer with heavy front-end damage.

Firefighters assisted with the cleanup of a minor fuel spill, according to a post from the Littleton Fire Department’s Twitter page.

No injuries were reported.

RT 2 west in Harvard @LittletonFD @harvardfire firefighters on scene with tt unit rear ended a tt unit minor fuel spill pic.twitter.com/LiMNLYVxcP — Littleton Fire Dept. (@LittletonFD) May 28, 2020

