Emergency crews respond to tractor-trailer crash in Harvard

HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon in Harvard, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to Route 2 West found a tractor-trailer with heavy front-end damage.

Firefighters assisted with the cleanup of a minor fuel spill, according to a post from the Littleton Fire Department’s Twitter page.

No injuries were reported.

 

