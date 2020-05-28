Emergency crews respond to tractor-trailer crash in Harvard

HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon in Harvard, officials said.
Emergency crews responding to Route 2 West found a tractor-trailer with heavy front-end damage.
Firefighters assisted with the cleanup of a minor fuel spill, according to a post from the Littleton Fire Department’s Twitter page.
No injuries were reported.
