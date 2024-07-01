BOSTON (WHDH) - All lanes on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike were closed in the area of Cambridge Street in Allston Monday after a tractor-trailer rolled over, the state Department of Transportation said.

MassDOT in a post on X near 11:15 a.m. said the crash happened near the Exit 131 on-ramp to Cambridge Street. MassDOT said injuries were reported but did not provide additional information about the extent of the injuries.

Eastbound lanes remained closed as of around 12 p.m. while crews worked to clean up a fuel spill related to the crash, according to MassDOT.

Video from the scene showed some of the emergency response, with crews seen working around the overturned truck.

Traffic was backing up behind the crash site.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)