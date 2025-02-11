WENDELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A large emergency response was called to a train derailment in Wendell on Tuesday.

Leverett police say Farley Road has been closed as a result of the derailment.

There were no reported injuries and there is no threat to the public. The train was transporting dry goods.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area to allow for the derailment to be cleaned up.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

