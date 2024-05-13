FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire on the Mass Pike in Framingham Monday, temporarily closing down two lanes of traffic in the area.

The state Department of Transportation in a post on X near 1:15 p.m. said two lanes were closed near the site of the fire on the eastbound side of I-90.

SKY7-HD was soon flying over the scene and spotted the aftermath of the fire. The front of a box truck was badly charred and fire crews could be seen still working in the area.

MassDOT in an update near 2:30 p.m. said the scene was clear and all lanes were open.

