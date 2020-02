MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in Millbury.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Route 146 northbound just before the North Main Street exit Friday night found a van on its side with the driver trapped inside.

There is no word on what caused the crash or the driver’s condition.

Units responded to RT. 146 Northbound just beyond the N. Main St exit for a van rolled over with the driver trapped. pic.twitter.com/qQhWNqZzYD — Millbury Fire Dept (@MillburyFire) February 15, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)