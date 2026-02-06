WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Wellesley fire department responded to a day care center Friday afternoon.

Wellesley fire officials say 10 ambulances responded to the scene at 60 William Street.

Reports say some children at the day care went to wash their hands using hand soap, but detergent was in the soap, causing some of the children’s hands to become red and inflamed.

Officials say the response was out of an abundance of caution.

