Emergency crews responding after Columbia Gas reports ‘serious’ gas leak in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a serious gas leak outside of a home in Andover, officials said.

Columbia Gas called fire crews to a home on Bridle Path Road just before 3 p.m. Thursday after receiving an extremely high gas reading outside of a house while conducting a survey of the neighborhood, according to an Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield.

“The gas meters on-scene showed natural gas concentrations of approximately 60 percent, which prompted officials to determine that an immediate hazard existed at that location, requiring immediate corrective action,” Mansfield said in a statement.

The incident prompted officials to declare a Grade 1 (most serious) gas leak.

Officials believe the source of the leak is a valve or coupling under the front yard.

Columbia Gas is in the process of digging up the lawn to locate and stop the leak.

There were no reported injuries and no evacuations have been ordered.

