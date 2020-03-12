Emergency crews responding after dump truck crashes into building in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to Hamden Street in Roxbury after a dump truck crashed into a building.
Video from Sky 7 HD showed the massive truck wedged against the side of a building that appeared to have suffered significant structural damage.
Fire officials say the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital.
No one inside the building was injured.
