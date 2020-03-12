Emergency crews responding after dump truck crashes into building in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to Hamden Street in Roxbury after a dump truck crashed into a building.

Video from Sky 7 HD showed the massive truck wedged against the side of a building that appeared to have suffered significant structural damage.

Fire officials say the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital.

No one inside the building was injured.

A tech rescue response at approximately 1:20 for a truck into the building at 137 Hampden St. Rox the driver was transported ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ . No civilians in the house injured. pic.twitter.com/hWlolIMtP2 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 12, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)