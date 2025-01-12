BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police and emergency crews are responding to a reported major accident involving a pedestrian.

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of 600 Dorchester Ave. around 9 a.m. Sunday.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

